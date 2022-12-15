Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Declines By 28.2%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CADLF. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Cadeler A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cadeler A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CADLF remained flat at $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

