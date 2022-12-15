Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Increases By 20.3%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,650,300 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 13,006,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 232.5 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPMF opened at $0.47 on Thursday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.