Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Decreases By 75.0%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CZBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.
About Citizens Bancshares
