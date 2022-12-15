Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Decreases By 75.0%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CZBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

