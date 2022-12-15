Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Drops By 29.9%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 880,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRECF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 37,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,351. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRECF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Featured Stories

