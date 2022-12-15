Short Interest in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Declines By 38.2%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullman Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.34% of Cullman Bancorp worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CULL remained flat at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939. Cullman Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.11.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CULL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.

