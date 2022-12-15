Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Declines By 42.2%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 33,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $889.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.47. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on DPMLF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Stories

