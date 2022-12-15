Short Interest in Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Drops By 73.8%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the November 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of ECAOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 107,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,255. Eco has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
