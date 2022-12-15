Short Interest in Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Grows By 97.2%

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the November 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Engie from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Engie from €18.30 ($19.26) to €18.20 ($19.16) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Engie from €24.50 ($25.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($18.95) to €18.50 ($19.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Engie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Engie Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ENGIY stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 235,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Engie has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

