Short Interest in EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Decreases By 92.1%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the November 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EnQuest from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on EnQuest from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 20 ($0.25) in a report on Friday, November 18th.

ENQUF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,885. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

