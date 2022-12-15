Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Decreases By 45.8%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the November 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

ESKYF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,368. Eskay Mining has a 52 week low of 0.67 and a 52 week high of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.89.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

