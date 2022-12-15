Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Increases By 27.3%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CUYTF remained flat at $21.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

