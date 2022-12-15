Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Increases By 27.3%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CUYTF remained flat at $21.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25.
About Etn. Fr. Colruyt
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Etn. Fr. Colruyt (CUYTF)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.