Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Rises By 14.3%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.35. 507,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,199. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter.

