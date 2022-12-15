Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Rises By 14.3%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.35. 507,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,199. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
