Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Increases By 23.8%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

RFDI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 123.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.