Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Increases By 23.8%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance
RFDI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
