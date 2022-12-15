Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Drops By 31.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 170,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 53,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

