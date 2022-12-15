Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Expands By 158.2%

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,207,000 shares, a growth of 158.2% from the November 15th total of 4,341,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,218.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWLIF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 0.9 %

GWLIF stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

