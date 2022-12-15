Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Grows By 18.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $196,000.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 33,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $25.97.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.