Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Rises By 88.2%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the November 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.19. 169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,406. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $31.75.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF
