Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Rises By 88.2%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the November 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.19. 169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,406. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $31.75.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISDX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 14,656.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 379,003 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $6,111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $3,446,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 118,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 176.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 101,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter.

