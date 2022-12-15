Short Interest in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Increases By 23.0%

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVCB remained flat at $10.27 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,226. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $2,995,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $3,992,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,087,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,974,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,000.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

