Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Decreases By 36.3%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the November 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 152,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 60,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,072. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

