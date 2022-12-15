Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Decreases By 51.5%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 240,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.98. 167,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,583. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

