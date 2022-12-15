Short Interest in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Increases By 85.5%

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,146. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVH. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,983.1% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $224,000.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

