Short Interest in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Increases By 85.5%

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,146. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.