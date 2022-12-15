Short Interest in JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Increases By 120.8%

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,100 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the November 15th total of 454,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JCRRF remained flat at $19.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

