Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Grows By 100.0%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KAO Price Performance

KAOOY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 79,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,984. KAO has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of KAO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It operates through five segments: Hygiene and Living Care Business, Health and Beauty Care Business, Life Care Business, Cosmetics Business, and Chemical Business. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers laundry detergents; fabric treatments; kitchen, paper, and house cleaning products; sanitary napkins; and baby diapers.

