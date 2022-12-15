Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Expands By 113.5%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($142.11) to €118.00 ($124.21) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.68) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($134.74) to €117.00 ($123.16) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $92.11. 15,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,645. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

Kerry Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.2892 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

