Short Interest in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Decreases By 29.3%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 909,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

KLX Energy Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KLXE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 113,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,110. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KLX Energy Services

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

In related news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $67,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $142,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $70,769.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,677 shares in the company, valued at $214,114.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $67,126.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 172,692 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KLXE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.