Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Grows By 126.7%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Down 0.2 %

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 2,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €9.00 ($9.47) to €9.60 ($10.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €8.20 ($8.63) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

