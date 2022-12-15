Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Increases By 91.0%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,905,800 shares, an increase of 91.0% from the November 15th total of 997,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 952.9 days.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $2.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.
