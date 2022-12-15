Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Rises By 18.4%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIGO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TIGO traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $13.34. 162,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,727. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $29.66.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

