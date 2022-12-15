Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rises By 64.0%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Nephros Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:NEPH traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,875. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Nephros has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.14.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 71.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nephros
About Nephros
Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
