Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rises By 64.0%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Nephros Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:NEPH traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,875. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Nephros has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 71.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nephros

About Nephros

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nephros by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nephros by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nephros by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.