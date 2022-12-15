Short Interest in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Grows By 1,487.5%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,100 shares, an increase of 1,487.5% from the November 15th total of 26,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter worth $61,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 627,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.05. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

