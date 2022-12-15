Short Interest in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Declines By 20.5%

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,400 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 505,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.24. 3,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,670,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,863,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

