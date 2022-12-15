Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Expands By 711.1%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 711.1% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. 371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1831 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKRKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €12.80 ($13.47) to €11.50 ($12.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

