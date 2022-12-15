Short Interest in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Expands By 76.2%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,086,000 after buying an additional 4,573,475 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

