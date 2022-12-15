Short Interest in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Grows By 26.7%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.19% of Onion Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onion Global Stock Performance

Shares of OG stock remained flat at $0.24 on Wednesday. 533,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Onion Global has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Onion Global Company Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

