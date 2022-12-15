Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Drops By 33.3%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQFTW remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 60,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,408. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.