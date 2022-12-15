Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Expands By 15.2%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $44.79.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

