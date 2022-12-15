Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Expands By 15.2%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $44.79.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
