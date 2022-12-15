Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Declines By 21.3%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

PFIE remained flat at $1.05 on Thursday. 38,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,991. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 116.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 721,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 371,015 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Profire Energy Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

