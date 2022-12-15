Short Interest in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Decreases By 21.5%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,110,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 24,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.08. 3,840,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Pure Storage

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

