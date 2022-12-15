Short Interest in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Drops By 26.4%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 736,200 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.39. 272,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $189.77.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -4.74%.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Boston Partners grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,054,000 after purchasing an additional 941,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,454,000 after purchasing an additional 447,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,664,000 after purchasing an additional 352,164 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,514,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,382,000 after purchasing an additional 208,690 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

