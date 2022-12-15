Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Declines By 21.1%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RVSDF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 138,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,450. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

