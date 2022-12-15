Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Drops By 40.0%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Seiko Epson stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

