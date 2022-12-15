Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Rises By 14.8%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SenesTech Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SNES stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,285. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SenesTech stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,180 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 4.75% of SenesTech worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

