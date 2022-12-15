Short Interest in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW) Grows By 50.0%

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Signal Hill Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGHLW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Signal Hill Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 149,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Signal Hill Acquisition

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

