Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Rises By 100.0%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SMFKY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €59.00 ($62.11) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,440 ($42.20) to GBX 3,430 ($42.08) in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,007.50.

OTCMKTS SMFKY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $38.28. 16,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,773. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.2086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

