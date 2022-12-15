Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expands By 65.3%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the November 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Soleno Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,245. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

About Soleno Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 301,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

Featured Articles

