Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expands By 65.3%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the November 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Soleno Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance
Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,245. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
Featured Articles
