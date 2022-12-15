Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Rises By 25.0%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHON stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

