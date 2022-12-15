Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Rises By 25.0%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
SOHON stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
