Short Interest in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Expands By 25.7%

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ SPFI traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,044. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $492.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. Equities analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.50%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $144,696.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,654,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,912,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,021,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,695,204.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $144,696.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,654,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,912,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,018 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 1,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

