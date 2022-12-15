Short Interest in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Decreases By 24.7%

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of STRL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.03. 166,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,633. The company has a market cap of $941.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $556.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.61%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $601,329.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 832.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 99,043 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 80,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 70,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 65,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

