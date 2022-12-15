Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Expands By 216.7%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMTOY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 2,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,870. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

