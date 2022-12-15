Short Interest in SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Expands By 33.3%

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSSL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $25.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

